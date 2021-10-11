A charity bonfire night and firework display will return after circumstances caused it to be cancelled two years running.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid Bonfire and Firework Display will be held next month after the pandemic caused last year's event to be cancelled.

The year before that in 2019, the bonfire was cancelled as the field was too muddy and waterlogged for the event to go ahead.

Grantham's biggest bonfire and firework display will return this year. (42696602)

Set to be held on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby on Saturday November 6, the event is open from 5.30pm.

The bonfire will begin from 7.00pm, with the fireworks display taking place at 7.30pm.

Entry costs £5.00 and can be paid on the door, with children under seven entering for free.

Mick Eldred, who has been involved in organising the event for 32 years, is hoping that it will be "green lights all the way" for this year's bonfire night.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed that everything will be alright," he added.

All proceeds raised from the event are distributed to different local charities by Lincolnshire Fire Aid.