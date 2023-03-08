Grantham's bingo hall is facing closure.

Buzz Bingo, in Venture Way, is one of nine clubs facing closure across the country, putting 18 jobs at the Grantham branch at risk.

It blames an ongoing and challenging operating environment for the move.

Dominic Mansour, chief executive for Buzz Bingo, which has 91 clubs in total, said: "In common with the entire leisure and hospitality sector, Buzz Bingo has failed to see customers return to the high-street in the same numbers as before the pandemic.

"This, coupled with a squeeze on family finances brought about by rising inflation and energy prices alongside a jump in our own operating costs means we have no real option other than to cease trading in nine of our locations.

"These closures will, very sadly, impact a number of our colleagues and so our priority is to support all those affected and to do everything we can to minimise job losses.

"I personally want to thank them for their commitment and service to Buzz. Believe me, no one wants to make the call to close clubs.

"However, it is my belief that it’s these decisions that will allow us to restructure the business for long term growth and to protect the livelihoods of our colleagues for the long run."

Buzz Bingo, like many other businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector, has had to contend with a change in customer behaviour following the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside a loss in consumer confidence due to the rise in the cost of living.

The company said that its fall in numbers, alongside increased energy and operational costs on site, has meant the nine affected clubs have ceased to be financially viable.

The nine clubs facing the axe are in Grantham, Surrey Quays, Dumfries, Slough, Belle Vue, Bromborough, Carlisle, Keighley and Cumbernauld.

This will put 151 jobs, out of 2,456 colleagues in total, at risk.

Buzz Bingo bosses said they believe the proposed closures provide the best possible outcome for all of Buzz Bingo’s stakeholders as it looks to secure a sustainable and successful long-term future for the business and its remaining 2,300 employees.