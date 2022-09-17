The British Red Cross in Grantham is holding a clothes sale to support the charity.

The sale will be held on Saturday, October 1, at the British Red Cross Centre on Tollemache Road from 10am until 4pm.

Lincolnshire's British Red Cross president Dr Viv Armstrong, who was formerly the chief medical officer for the charity, came up with the idea.

The British Red Cross in Grantham will be holding a sale. (59335312)

Jayne Owens, senior regional fundraiser for the British Red Cross in the East Midlands, said: "This is the first time we have staged anything like this.

"Viv and her volunteer committee are keen to raise funds for all Red Cross services in the UK and overseas as well as our local mobility aids service in Grantham which is where Viv and her team are regular volunteers.

"Lots of people have been sorting out their wardrobes and we have acquired a large quantity of good quality new and nearly new stock to sell.

"We have many items of children’s clothes all priced between 50p and £5 and would particularly like to attract parents and carers with young families."

There are limited card payment facilities, so people are encouraged to use cash.

Refreshments will be available at the sale and all proceeds will go towards The British Red Cross.