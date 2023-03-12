In December 1872 an advertisement was taken out in the Grantham Journal by W. Cammack.

It said that: ‘The Westgate Family China, Glass and Earthenware Establishment. Centre of Cattle Market, Grantham. W. Cammack Begs to intimate that he has succeeded to the business conducted for some years by Mr Whatton, and recently by Mr. George Pym, and he has now in Stock a large and varied assortment of the newest designs in useful China, Glass & Earthenware, Which, being marked at unusually low prices, he can confidently recommend to the Public as giving them advantages they have not hitherto possessed – a good article at a moderate price.

‘Excellent Dinner Services from 21s. 0d. complete. Tea Services from 11s. 6d. Toilet Services from 2s. 6d. Note – The Cheap Earthenware House, Westgate, Grantham.

Cammacks in Westgate, Grantham. (62778831)

The building in Westgate, Grantham, where Cammacks used to be. (62778869)

The clock was a well-known landmark, the original of which is now outside Robert Holland’s business on St Catherine’s Road.