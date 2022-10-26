A Grantham volunteer for Doris Banham Dog Rescue will be holding a top table sale and tombola to raise money for the charity.

On Saturday, November 5, Anne Lockwood will be holding an annual fundraising event in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, from 8am.

Long-time volunteer Anne said: "Please come along to help us to raise some much-needed funds.

"We are a small non-destruct charity and currently have over 140 dogs in our care.

"All of the money raised will go directly to our dogs."

Anne has been involved with the charity for 20 years, and currently fosters a 13-year-old German Shepherd.