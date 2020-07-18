The first escape room to be opened in Grantham is being closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Businessman Jason Thickpenny, who opened the escape room in March at The Old Maltings off Springfield Road, says he will temporarily close the room at the end of August.

Bookings are still being taken for the room, which has a Houdini theme, and there is a special offer of free tickets if so many people book in a group.