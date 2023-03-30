Grantham's library could move to another location.

Sources tell the Journal the library could move from its current home on the first floor of the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre to the Savoy cinema complex, but this has not been confirmed.

It comes as the lease on the shopping centre unit, which has been home to the library since 1984, is up towards the end of the year.

Grantham library. (38016378)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for libraries across the county, said: "The lease on the current location of Grantham Library in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre is up later this year, and we're looking at options for the potential relocation of the library after that time.

"We're committed to having a library in Grantham, but no decision has yet been made on where or if the library will move.

"We'll be sure to let library users and the wider public know if plans to relocate the library progress."

Two empty units fronting St Catherine's Road, within the cinema complex in Grantham. (63281975)

If the library was to move to the cinema complex, it would take up ground floor units fronting St Catherine's Road, which were originally intended to be restaurants.

Built by South Kesteven District Council, and completed in July 2019, the complex has been mired by issues.

Office space above the cinema was originally earmarked as a university centre to be run by the University of Lincoln, but this fell through last year.

South Kesteven District Council was forced to pay back £1.3 million of a grant it received from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership in support of the university plans.

The space is now home to the SKDC headquarters, which is in the process of relocating its customer services to the complex.

The council had originally hoped to let two ground floor units to restaurants, but this never materialised. Restaurant chains turned their noses up at the idea of moving into Grantham, including Nando's.

The two units measure 296 sq m (3,186 sq ft) and 279 sq m.

In addition to a wide ranging book collection, Grantham Library has a dedicated children's library, public access computers, newspaper archives on microfiche and a comprehensive local studies collection.

It also holds activities and events throughout the year, from book clubs to children's story time.