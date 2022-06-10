Grantham's very own Mr Bean has tied the knot on a day which featured a number of Bean themes.

Lewis John, who has become famous as Mr Bean with more than one million followers on his TikTok account '@BeanReborn', married Sarah Louis Morley on June 4 at the Red Lion in Newton where they also enjoyed their reception.

And, of course, the couple could not let the day pass by without several references to the popular comedy show.

Lewis and Sarah with their Mr Bean teddies on their wedding day. (57231578)

Lewis said: "There was actually quite a few Bean-themed things we had at our wedding. The song that we had after we were married was My Funny Man from artist Howard Goodall. The song was used in the animated series of Mr Bean!

"The next big thing me and my new wife had was our custom-made Mr Bean teddies. My teddy is the one I use for beanreborn and hers is Mr Bean's girlfriend Irma Gibbs' teddy (Lottie)."

Lewis also made a speech as Mr Bean, in which he said "I can't believe I'm married!", after doing a Mr Bean dance with Sarah.

Grantham's Mr Bean, Lewis John, and Sarah Louis Morley have tied the knot. (57232349)

Lewis reached the impressive milestone of 1,000,000 TikTok followers earlier this year, in what he described as "a dream come true".

Lewis added: "It still hasn't sunk in that I'm a husband but so very happy I met the love of my life who supports me in everything I do especially Beanreborn TikTok!

"Love my new wife so very much and I know we'll have a Beantastic future!"