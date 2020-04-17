Watch Grantham musician serenade street after clap for the NHS
Published: 14:58, 17 April 2020
A Grantham music legend has been filmed singing to his neighbours after the weekly clap for the NHS.
Trevor Leeson sang classics such as 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to residents in his street following the minute's applause for NHS staff and key workers.
The video, submitted by Michelle Parnell on Facebook, shows Trevor singing to the residents of Derwent Road.
