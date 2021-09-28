After a pause of nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Grantham’s oldest amateur dramatics society are now deep into preparations for their autumn production,

St Peter’s Hill Players are set to host an autumn production at the Guildhall Arts Centre in October and are aiming to recruit some new members.

New members would be arriving in time to get stuck into preparations for autumn production Death by Design by Rob Urbaniti.

Death by Design will be performed by St Peters Hill players in October. (51697047)

Death by Design will be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Thursday October 14 and Friday 15 at 7.30pm, and Saturday 16 at 2.30pm.

The comedy murder mystery sees playwright Edward Bennett and his wife Sorrel, an actress, flee London and head to their country home in Cookham following a disastrous opening night.

Throughout the night, various guests arrive unexpectedly, much to the chagrin of Bridget, the Bennett’s feisty housekeeper and their playboy chauffeur Jack, and before long, they are joined by a Conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a near-sighted ingenue, and a zany modern dancer.

But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to Bridget to solve the murder.

You don’t have to be an actor to join St Peter’s Hill, anyone with a passion for the arts can join - whether it’s to help out backstage, with props, costumes, or even just coming along to watch and enjoy a cup of tea.

So if you’ve ever wanted to join a friendly and welcoming amateur dramatics group, to tread the boards or just help with anything else, everyone is welcome.

Tickets are available via the Guildhall’s website at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com or by calling 01476 406158.

To find out more about joining St Peter’s Hill Players, you can send a message to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/St.Peters.Hill.Players.Grantham