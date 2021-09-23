A popular big band is returning to the stage for the first time since the pandemic.

Grantham's Big Band (GRAB) will be performing at the Guildhall Arts Centre for the first time since the pandemic.

The 20 piece big band will be hosting their Big Band Bash IV, playing a mix of swing classics and more evergreen numbers on Saturday, October 9.

Grantham's popular big band are back in business. (51544767)

Pete Storey will be directing the band with the local singer, Craig Martini, providing the vocals for the performance.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the band have been unable to play live or even rehearse together.

The band had planned to make their return to the stage earlier this year in March, but it was again cancelled due to the pandemic.

GRAB are back on stage at the Guildhall. (51544765)

Determined to keep playing, the band did manage to make two socially distanced videos during the lockdown which were both featured on BBC East Midlands Today.

Derek Smith has played tenor sax with GRAB right from its early days. He said: "The last 18 months have been really tough for us. Playing the sax is so important to me and I really missed being able to play with the band.

"It was wonderful to start playing again at the NHS thank you concert for example, and now our showcase event at the Guildhall is finally here.”

Tickets for the band's performance are set to sell out, and people are being adivsed to book in advance.

You can buy your tickets at www.guildhallartscentre.com/ or by calling 01476 406158.