Work on Grantham's southern relief road will be delayed by up to 18 months and cost an additional £15 million after problems with the ground were discovered.

The team working on the relief road has identified a section of soft, unstable ground where the new bridge over the East Coast Main Line and River Witham is being built.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “During construction of the relief road’s new bridge, the on-site team found that the ground on the eastern embankment had moved.

Construction of the bridge section of Grantham Southern Relief Road has been delayed after soft ground was discovered. (57801246)

"We’re working with the bridge's designer WSP to determine the cause of this issue and why it wasn't accounted for when WSP designed the foundations for the bridge.

"The co-ordination of the ground investigation information and the subsequent design of the bridge was and is the responsibility of the bridge designer, WSP.

“However, because the ground here is too soft to build on, we’re now in the early stages of preparing a planning application to extend the length of the bridge to avoid the unstable ground.

“Unfortunately, this will have an impact on the project’s completion date, which will now stretch beyond our original timeframe of late 2023. And with the price of construction materials increasing, it could cost several million more to get the road built – a cost we still believe is far outweighed by the undeniable benefits it will bring to Grantham, and Lincolnshire as a whole.

“Once the new bridge design is complete and we’re ready to submit our planning application, we’ll have a clearer picture of what the full impact of this issue will be in terms of timescales and costs."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that the delay on the work will be between 12 and 18 months and that the extra cost of the work will be around £15 million on top of the existing costs of £133 million.

Work on the bridge is by far the most challenging part of the project.

It was also confirmed that part of the phase three section could be opened to traffic from the Somerby Hill roundabout before construction of the bridge is complete to allow access from the new road along its eastern section.

Before this latest delay was announced, it was hoped that the relief road would be completed by the end of 2023.

Coun Davies added: “In the meantime, the site team is still hard at work getting the new Somerby Hill roundabout built, as well as the new mid-route development roundabout.

“We’re also close to opening Phase Two of the relief road, with signage installation on the A1 the only piece of work left. We hope to have this work complete and the new junction open in the next three to six months, once National Highways allows us onto the A1 to carry the work out.”

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.