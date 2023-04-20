Grantham’s very own big band GRAB returns to the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday (April 22) and seats are still available.

This energetic band will get the theatre jumping with its mix of classic and modern big band tunes.

The band’s vocalists are local singer, Craig Martini, who delights audiences with songs from the Rat Pack and beyond, and Becca Faye, with her bluesy style, featuring songs from Adele to Ella Fitzgerald.

GRAB will play the Guildhall. (63659645)

Under the musical direction of local saxophonist, Pete Storey, the 20 piece swing band will take you on a journey through the decades of timeless big band hits.

Tickets are available from the Guildhall Arts centre at the box office, https://www.guildhallartscentre.com, or on 01476 406158.