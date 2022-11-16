The toy bank run by King's School will open today (November 16) to hand out donated children's gifts to needy families.

The toy bank opens at 1pm at 33 London Road (formally Cyclesport), opposite Farmfoods.

Organisers plan to open the shop every Wednesday up to and including December 14, from 1pm to 3.30pm.

King's School is opening this year's Toy Bank in the former Cyclesport shop on London Road. From left are Thomas Cradduck, William Gaunt of Brown&Co who made the shop available, and project leader William Coxe. (60683303)

The shop will also be open on Saturday, December 3, and Saturday, December 10, from 10am to 12pm.

The annual toy bank has seen over 10,000 toys donated to children in the years it has been running.

Assistant head boy and leader of the charity prefect team William Coxe is leading the project this year.

He said: "We are very happy with how it's going and hope to make it the best year yet!"