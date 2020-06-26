A special fund-raiser has been launched for a brave little boy with an incurable form of cancer, to make his time left “the best ever”.

Seven-year-old Lucas Myers-Mascot, a pupil at Belton Lane Primary School in Grantham, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017 when he was just four years old.

He has undergone several major brain surgeries in the last couple of years, as well as many gruelling bouts of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, in a bid to get rid of the tumour and to stop it from growing back.