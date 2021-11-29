A beloved Christmas toy run returned after a year away to deliver presents.

The 31st Bottesford Toy Run took place yesterday (Sunday), as 244 bikes set off from The Rutland Arms in the morning.

Each person who took part in the freezing cold conditions brought along a toy to give, with many donning Christmas-themed fancy dress.

The 31st bikers' toy run from Bottesford to the Meres in Grantham. (53374047)

After stopping first at the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, 98 of the bikes also continued to Melton Mowbray where they were welcomed by the staff and pupils at Birch Wood School.

