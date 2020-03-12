An independent Grantham toy shop has closed less than a year after opening.

Wizard Toys took on an empty unit in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in May 2019.

It specialised in traditional and modern toys including Playmobil, Go Karts, trampolines and model aircraft and cars.

It was owned by friends Dave Westermen and James Colclough who set up East Midlands Toy Company after both being made redundant from their retail jobs.

They went on to open three toy shops including one in Melton Mowbray in 2009, Newark in 2013 and Bridlington in 2015 before turning their attention to Grantham.

Speaking to the Journal last year, James said: "We looked at a number of towns but Grantham didn’t seem to have as many empty units compared to other towns so it gave us a confident feeling.”

The Grantham Journal have contacted Mr Colclough and Mr Westermen for a response and are awaiting a reply.

