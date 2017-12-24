Toys joy given to Barnardo cause by Barrowby Pre-school

Kind-hearted children at Barrowby Pre-school have donated more than 100 toys to Barnardos.

Deputy manager Marj Spendlow said the pre-school, at Low Road, Barrowby, has some of its parents suffering financial hardships and this gave it the idea to help others less fortunate than themselves.

Marj said: “There are that many struggling families out there.”

The pre-school contacted Grantham Toy Bank, which is run by the sixth form of King’s School, and was told it had plenty of toys. This then led them to contact Barnardos, which is Britain’s largest children’s charity and has a focus on helping the vulnerable and those in poverty.

Collections involving some 30 children aged two to five years who attend the school mainly took place last week, with an extra load having to be picked up by Barnardos this week, as parents donated even more toys.

Marj continued: “The children have been enjoying talking about what presents they will get for Christmas this year. But we have also been talking about children not as lucky as us and may not get so many presents.”

“This led to children donating all their old toys from home, so they can go to help these children. The collection was donated to Barnardos who were very pleased to receive them.”

She added: “This is the first time we have done it. We got quite a lot. Our children donated 100 toys at least. They did a fantastic job.”

Barrowby Pre-School, which is rated ‘good’ by government school inspectors Ofsted, often has fundraising events.

These are typically for the school itself as it operates a charity. A Christmas party was held on Wednesday to help pay for new equipment for the school. It included a disco, party games and traditional tea party