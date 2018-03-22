Trade revs up for Autocraft in Belton

Twenty extra jobs are promised from a proposed plant extension at a thriving Belton business.

Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions is seeking planning consent for a 555 sq metre extension at its Syston Lane site.

Staff at Autocraft

The application to South Kesteven District Council said: “The extension is intended to create further production and storage space to facilitate the expansion of Autocraft’s current activities related to the manufacturing and ‘re-manufacturing of automobile components.”

Autocraft employs more than 200 staff at its existing 56,000 square metre plant in Belton and is the largest independent remanufacturer and assembler in Europe. Customers include Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Volvo, Aston Martin and JCB.

The company, formed in the 1970s, has seen turnover treble in the past seven years. It makes 20,000 engines a year, three-quarters of which are exported overseas.

During the past 40 years, in excess of 350,000 new and remanufactured engines have been produced and supplied on behalf of its customers. More than 500,000 new machine engine and drivetrain components were also made.

The application also said: “The planning application is part of a longer term site development plan. Autocraft’s current site infrastructure is old and tired with the main buildings built during the Second World War. Autocraft has an aggressive growth strategy that has delivered a tripling of turnover and doubling of workforce in the last eight years. The proposed business plan and subsequent development plan offers substantial benefits to society in stimulating employment opportunities and local growth whilst limiting the impacts on the context and evironment.”

It added: “Further expansion of the Grantham site and therefore job creation is expected but will be dependent on future customer orders and potential alternative site suitability/ availability.”

Managing director Steve Harris confirmed: “There are a number of major opportunities that we are working on with current and potential customers that would utilise the additional space generated from this planning application and generate at least 20 jobs each.”