Traders enjoy successful Christmas market in Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 11:00, 11 December 2020

A Christmas market held at the Garden Yard in Grantham attracted a range of store holders at the weekend and was a great success.

Business owners Tony and Sarah Gibson say that the event was so popular they would like to hold it again next year.

Tony said: "It was a great success and footfall was high despite the weather.

"The traders seemed to do very well, so much so that a number of them said they would be excited to do it again next year.

"The Garden Yard will be opening up for takeaway coffees on the last remaining Saturdays before Christmas."

