Three Grantham tradesmen have marked their first year of trading after launching a renewable energy company in September 2020.

Gas engineers and brothers Michael and Chris Greensmith teamed up with electrician Michael Hand to combine their skills and experience and set up GreenHeat Renewables.

The company specialises in the design, supply, installation and commissioning of renewable systems in domestic households.

GreenHeat Renewable Energy Installers (52982939)

The trio, who all grew up in Grantham and have between 15 and 20 years combined experience in the industry, describe themselves as a one stop shop for all renewable energy requirements, including government grants that may be available.

Michael said: “With energy efficiency and recycling being addressed within both the recent budget and the COP26 (UN Climate Change conference), it feels good to be able to say that we are doing our bit. We are fully qualified and registered to offer everything from electric vehicle charging points, solar panel and heat pumps to replace gas boilers in the future.”

Brother Chris added: “We are all engineers and know what we are doing. Customers will always speak to us and not a salesperson and that is where we differ from many others. I think the community likes the fact that we are local boys as well. They know us.”

It has not been without its challenges though.

Michael added: “Starting a business in a global pandemic has not been the easiest. It’s been a long drawn out process especially when trying to sort forms etc when no one is in the office, but we’ve got there.”

The trio are all passionate about preserving the future.

Michael added: “We are all family men. I’ve got a two-year-old daughter and I want to know what the future will be like for her. It feels good to actually be doing something.”

Chris added: “We often hear from people who want to make a change but they don’t know how to - this is where we come in and can help.”

For details visit greenheat-

renewables.com, email info@greenheat-renewables.com

or call them on 07498 987895