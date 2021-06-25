Trading Standards officers and police have visited cold calling hotspots in Grantham to speak to businesses and residents about their rights and responsibilities during Operation Rogue Trader.

The operation, from June 14 to 18, saw officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards, supported by Lincolnshire Police, visit five areas in the county where residents have raised concerns about rogue traders.

Grantham residents have reported being ‘cold called’ and the businesses then deliberately overcharged for unsatisfactory goods and/or services. This includes charging for unnecessary work, damaging property deliberately in order to obtain money, leaving work unfinished and intimidating behaviour in order to extort money.

Lincolnshire Police have supported Trading Standards officers in cold calling hot spots. (48582639)

The purpose of the visits is to make sure any businesses operating in the area are aware of what paperwork they legally need to provide to their customers, and the customers' rights, including the 14-day 'cooling-off' period.

As well as Grantham, teams visited Spilsby, North Hykeham, Spalding and Gainsborough and their surrounding villages. Of the businesses spoken to, 22 were not fully aware of their responsibilities and were advised.

Kim Marshall, of Lincolnshire Trading Standards, said: "These visits aren't meant to tar all businesses with the same brush; we want to help them make sure they know their legal responsibilities towards their customers, to avoid misunderstandings or problems in the future.

"By reminding consumers of their rights when it comes to home improvements and other services, we can also give them the confidence to avoid rogue traders if they do come knocking.

"Operation Rogue Trader shows how seriously we take protecting residents from these illegal business practices."

Anybody worried a business is operating in a way that they shouldn't can report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline by calling 0808 223 1133, or visit citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer.