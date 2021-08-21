Scottish country dancing is set to make a return to Grantham after being hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

The tradition of Scottish country dancing has been spearheaded in the area by John Aitken, who has danced all over the world.

John teaches the traditional dancing on a weekly basis in Grantham, Waltham and sometimes Newark.

The dancers used umbrellas to avoid touching hands. (50300583)

With the 2021-22 dance season ahead, new dancers are encouraged to come along at the beginning of September when the teaching of the basics will take place.

The groups run weekly classes, hold annual dances with live music and celebrate St Andrew’s Day, Hogmanay and Burns Day.

Scottish country dancing is one of the many activities which was not able to take place during the Covid-19 restrictions. Most dances involve eight participants and use hands to cross, turn and form circles, all of which was incompatible with Covid guidance.

(50300566)

For a short time in 2020, when small groups were allowed to meet, John and his group tried dancing outdoors, using golf umbrellas to keep distanced from each other, which John described as “good fun, but rather impractical!”

John said: “After the changes on May 17, groups of six were able to meet indoors, so a few of us began dancing again in a rather modified way using face coverings and avoiding using hands.

“We also began holding garden dances, where the rule of six did not apply and face coverings were not required as it was outdoors, but still not using hands.

“The July 19 changes have meant we can now look forward to the start of the 2021-2022 season, dancing normally again, but taking care by opening windows and having hand sanitiser readily available.”

(50300578)

The local groups are always on the lookout for dancers who may have moved to the area or find they have time to dance again, or for beginners to come along to learn and enjoy. All you need to begin is a pair of soft shoes; men do not need a kilt.

John continued: “Scottish country dancing is an excellent way to stay fit and exercise the mind as well as the body, while enjoying fun at the same time. Why not come along and try? You do not need a partner and there will be plenty of experienced dancers to help you begin.

Contact John Aitken on 01476 577599, 07770 428103 or by email: j_aitken@hotmail.co.uk