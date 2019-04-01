Traditional March of Witness through Grantham planned
The traditional March of Witness will travel through Grantham on Good Friday, April 19.
Organised by Churches Together, there will be open prayer at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, at 9.30am, followed by short services at the Market Cross in Market Place at 10.30am and on St Peter's Hill at 10.55am.
Refreshments will follow at Alive Church, in Castlegate.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.