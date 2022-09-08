Traffic is at a standstill after two vehicles have crashed on the A1 northbound near Grantham.

The A1 northbound from B1174 Grantham south and the Little Ponton junction to the A52 Tollemache Road North has closed after two vehicles crashed today (September 8), the AA reports.

This affects traffic towards Grantham.

Two vehicles have crashed on the A1 northbound near Grantham. (59178392)

There are severe delays of 15 minutes which are increasing on the A1 northbound between Washdike Lane (Boothby Pagnell / Hungerton turn off) and the A52 Tollemache Road north.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Lincolnshire Police are attending the scene.