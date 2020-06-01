Traffic brought to standstill at scene of 'ongoing police incident' on A1 at Grantham
Published: 19:25, 01 June 2020
| Updated: 19:26, 01 June 2020
Traffic has been brought to a standstill at the scene of an ongoing incident on the A1 at Grantham.
The section of A1 between the A52 Barrowby and A607 Harlaxton has been closed in both directions since just after 5pm today.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, with the road expected to be closed until later this evening.
More by this authorTracey Davies