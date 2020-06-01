Home   News   Article

Traffic brought to standstill at scene of 'ongoing police incident' on A1 at Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 19:25, 01 June 2020
Traffic has been brought to a standstill at the scene of an ongoing incident on the A1 at Grantham.

The section of A1 between the A52 Barrowby and A607 Harlaxton has been closed in both directions since just after 5pm today.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, with the road expected to be closed until later this evening.

