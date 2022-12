A lorry has broken down in Grantham resulting in disruption.

The lorry broke down on the bottom of Barrowby Road.

This has resulted in very slow traffic on A52 Sankt Augustin Way southbound at Dysart Road, the AA reports.

The lorry has broken down on the bottom of Barrowby Road. Photo: Angie Greensmith (61421810)

Lincolnshire Police are currently on the scene.