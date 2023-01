Traffic is building up across Grantham this afternoon (Monday) as police are attending an incident.

Three police cars and one ambulance were seen at the Asda roundabout in Grantham.

Traffic is currently slow along Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road.

Police are in attendance at the incident. (62012003)

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more details.

Traffic is building up across town. (62012009)

Police are in attendance at the incident. (62012041)

More as we have it.