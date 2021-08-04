Traffic cones have been placed on top of a row of metal bollards at a Grantham roundabout in a bid to stop lorries from bursting their tyres.

It comes after several HGVs have driven over the bollards at the junction of Barrowby Road and Sankt Augustin Way in recent weeks and burst their tyres causing traffic chaos in the town centre.

Grantham resident Howard Bradley sent in the photos after spotting the traffic cones yesterday (Tuesday).

The bollards near Asda in Grantham have been covered up with traffic cones. (49865361)

He added: "In the absence of any council action, local residents have taken on the problem themselves. I hope this might see the end to the gridlock at the roundabout."

Following the latest spate of incidents, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, Councillor Richard Davies, said lorries should not be mounting the footpath as there was plenty of room for them to avoid the bollards.

The bollards near Asda in Grantham have been covered up with traffic cones. (49865336)

Numerous lorries have fallen victim to the bollards, bursting their tyres and then causing traffic to build up in the town centre while the vehicles are repaired.