Traffic cones that had been placed on top of a row of metal bollards to prevent lorries from bursting their tyres on them have been removed today (Tuesday).

Local residents are believed to have placed the cones after several HGVs have driven over the bollards at the junction of Barrowby Road and Sankt Augustin Way in recent weeks and burst their tyres causing traffic chaos in the town centre.

Grantham resident Howard Bradley hopes something will now be done to tackle the ongoing problem.

The bollards near Asda in Grantham have been covered up with traffic cones. (49865336)

He said: "The cones were removed today by an operator. It would be good to know if anything is going to be done to stop the almost daily gridlock for Grantham residents. Of course it’s wrong for lorries to mount the pavement, but with no changes this will surely continue to happen."

A HGV driver with 30 years of experience has criticised the use of the cones over bollards at a Grantham roundabout.

