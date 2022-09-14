Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car collision on the outskirts of Grantham.

Traffic is building up around the scene, at the junction of the A607 and Belton Lane to Great Gonerby.

Police and an ambulance are present.

Traffic news (58921262)

A witness told the Journal the road is not closed, instead traffic is being diverted around the cars involved in the crash.

More details as we have them.