Two cars crash at junction of A607 and Belton Lane near to Grantham
Published: 14:47, 14 September 2022
| Updated: 14:51, 14 September 2022
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car collision on the outskirts of Grantham.
Traffic is building up around the scene, at the junction of the A607 and Belton Lane to Great Gonerby.
Police and an ambulance are present.
A witness told the Journal the road is not closed, instead traffic is being diverted around the cars involved in the crash.
More details as we have them.