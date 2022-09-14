Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Two cars crash at junction of A607 and Belton Lane near to Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:47, 14 September 2022
 | Updated: 14:51, 14 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car collision on the outskirts of Grantham.

Traffic is building up around the scene, at the junction of the A607 and Belton Lane to Great Gonerby.

Police and an ambulance are present.

Traffic news (58921262)
Traffic news (58921262)

A witness told the Journal the road is not closed, instead traffic is being diverted around the cars involved in the crash.

More details as we have them.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE