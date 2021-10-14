Anglian Water will be replacing water mains near a major Grantham road from next week over a four month period with several weeks of roadworks planned.

Engineers will be working on the Barrowby Road scheme to install and replace water mains from October 18. Work will also be taking place on Gelston Road, Gelston, from the same time.

The Barrowby Road scheme will install 1.8km of new water main in the fields adjacent to Barrowby Road.

Anglian Water (52272765)

There will be a lane closure in place at Barrowby Gate for just over two weeks from November 29.

The Gelston Road team will be replacing 70 metres of water pipes over the railway bridge. This vital work will reduce the risk of the water pipes bursting for thousands of customers in the Hougham area.

Dodie Honisett, project manager from Anglian Water said: “We are committed to investing in our infrastructure to ensure the best quality water is delivered to our customers. This is all vital work to keep taps running, but our aim is always to deliver it with the least disruption to our customers.”

Work next to Barrowby Road is planned to start from October 18, 2021, and expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

The work on Gelston Road will also begin on October 18 and is expected to be completed by the end of November. The road will be closed from October 18 to November 12 with a full diversion in place.

Dodie continued: “Working collaboratively with the developers we have planned all of our work in neighbouring fields, to reduce traffic and noise disruption. However, when we finalise the connection to the existing water main, there will be a lane closure in place on Barrowby Gate from November 29 to December 10 with traffic management in place”.

In addition to these two local schemes, Anglian Water is also constructing a series of new strategic pipelines, which will bring water down to Grantham from north Lincolnshire and onwards to parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.