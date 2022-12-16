Traffic is back to normal again on the A1 following a crash involving three vehicles.

Earlier this morning (Friday), a collision involving three vehicles caused "severe delays" on the A1 southbound carriageway near Colsterworth.

According to the AA's live traffic news, the A1 near Colsterworth is flowing as normal in both directions.

The A1 is now open following a crash involving three vehicles. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (61371111)

Lincolnshire Police attended the scene this morning.

A spokesperson said: "We are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 at Colsterworth. The sounthbound lane is blocked and is causing significant disruption.

"It is not thought to be a serious collision. Avoid the area if you can."