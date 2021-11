A lorry is partially blocking the road at Asda roundabout in Grantham after it burst its tyres on metal bollards.

The lorry is stranded at the junction of Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road.

Traffic is moving slowly but is able to get past the lorry.

The lorry became stuck at Asda roundabout after hitting the bollards. (53279902)

A number of lorries have struck the bollards in recent months, bursting their tyres.