Traffic is reported to be moving slowly on the A1 southbound at Grantham following a crash.

The AA is reporting that traffic is being delayed by several minutes following the incident near the Gonerby Moor services.

Traffic is also reported to be moving slowly in Grantham town centre.

Traffic on Barrowby Road and St Augustin Way is affected.