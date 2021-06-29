Traffic queued for four miles on A1 following accident south of Grantham
Published: 09:00, 29 June 2021
| Updated: 10:48, 29 June 2021
Traffic is reported to be queuing for four miles on the A1 southbound following an accident this morning.
Traffic is backed up between B1174 (Grantham South / Little Ponton junction) and Easton.
One lane is closed following an incident in which a vehicle has overturned.
There are delays of at least 12 minutes.
Emergency services are on the scene for recovery work.