Traffic is reported to be queuing for four miles on the A1 southbound following an accident this morning.

Traffic is backed up between B1174 (Grantham South / Little Ponton junction) and Easton.

One lane is closed following an incident in which a vehicle has overturned.

There are delays of at least 12 minutes.

A vehicle has overturned on the A1 this morning. Photo: RSM Photography (48688162)

Emergency services are on the scene for recovery work.