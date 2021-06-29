Home   News   Article

Traffic queued for four miles on A1 following accident south of Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:00, 29 June 2021
 | Updated: 10:48, 29 June 2021

Traffic is reported to be queuing for four miles on the A1 southbound following an accident this morning.

Traffic is backed up between B1174 (Grantham South / Little Ponton junction) and Easton.
One lane is closed following an incident in which a vehicle has overturned.

There are delays of at least 12 minutes.

A vehicle has overturned on the A1 this morning. Photo: RSM Photography (48688162)
Emergency services are on the scene for recovery work.

