The A1 near Stamford has been blocked by an accident involving three vehicles this morning.

The AA reported the road blocked and traffic queueing due to the accident which was first reported about 11am.

The accident happened on the A1 northbound, just south of Stamford at the Stamford/Burghley House turn-off.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A1 this morning. (41424813)

The AA said: "Three vehicles involved on A1 northbound from A6118 Old North Road to A1. Affecting traffic heading towards Grantham. One of the vehicles has struck the barrier."

It added: "Severe delays of 39 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1 (Alwalton / Showground turn-off) and Townsend Road (Wittering turn-off). Average speed five mph."

