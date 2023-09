One lane is closed on the A1 due to a crash earlier today (Wednesday).

There is currently slow traffic on the A1 southbound from the B1174 Marston turn off to the A607 Harlaxton/Melton Mowbray turnoff, the AA reports.

There are severe delays of around 11 minutes.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.