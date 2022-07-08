Important works needed on a bridge will mean almost a month of temporary traffic changes in a village.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that maintenance is being undertaken on Highfield Bridge across the river Witham at Colsterworth.

The essential works will mean minor disruption to traffic flow in the immediate area. Stainby Road (B676) will have one lane closed with traffic controlled by 24/7 temporary two-way traffic lights for the duration of the scheme.

Stainby Road, Colsterworth. Image via Google Streetview (57842628)

There will also be a temporary 30mph speed reduction from the Old Post Lane crossroads into Colsterworth Village.

Work will only be undertaken during day shifts but the 24/7 lane closure is required to provide safe access, welfare facilities and storage for the site.

The works are planned to begin on Monday September 5 with the schedule to come to an end on Friday September 30.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways said: “The works are maintaining the bridge that makes up an important part of the road network in the area.

“By carrying out these works we are ensuring that the bridge will be able to be used for a long time to come.

“We have tried hard to minimise the amount of disruption to road users in the area as much as possible for the period of the works. We will complete these works as quickly as we can.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected for their patience whilst we go about our work.”