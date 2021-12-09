Temporary traffic restrictions are planned early next year on a town centre street, which will include closure of a section of road and 'One Way Orders'.

A stretch of Castlegate, Grantham, is set to be closed due to roofing works being carried out, with the works set to be completed between January 8 and April 3.

Between intersections with Redcross Street and Church Street, Castlegate is set to be closed, with other nearby streets set to have a 'One Way Order' in place.

Castlegate, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview. (53607707)

These 'One Way Orders' will be in place on:

Castlegate (Northbound only between Bluegate & Church Street)

Redcross Street (Eastbound only between Castlegate & Alford Street)

Alford Street (Northbound only between Red Cross Street & Park Road)

Park Road (Northbound only between Castlegate & Slate Mill Place)

Slate Mill Place (Westbound only between Park Road & Manthorpe Road)

Lindum BMS are responsible for the works, with the restrictions set to be implemented "as and when required in each location during this period".

Signage detailing accurate dates and times will be displayed on site in advance of the restrictions being put in place.

As well as this, diversion routes and vehicular or pedestrian access arrangements will be signposted.