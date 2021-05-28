Traffic slow in both directions on A1 south of Grantham after accident
Published: 18:11, 28 May 2021
| Updated: 18:13, 28 May 2021
Traffic is still moving slowly on the A1 north and southbound south of Grantham following an accident this afternoon.
The AA is reporting a lane partially blocked after two vehicles involved in an incident in both directions near the Hungerton turnoff.
There is congestion northbound in the Colsterworth area, but the AA adds that the "accident is on the southbound however, sensors show the road is affected in both directions."