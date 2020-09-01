'Traffic still heading for bridge' after it was closed for three months
Published: 12:09, 01 September 2020
| Updated: 12:11, 01 September 2020
Barrowby Road railway bridge was closed today for three months for repair work, but it has been reported that traffic, including large lorries, are still heading towards the bridge.
A resident of Barrowby Road says drivers are only being warned about the closure by signage opposite Winchester Road which is too late because they are having to make three-point turns as they approach the bridge.
The resident says signs need to be located at the Barrowby Gate roundabout so traffic can be diverted away from the bridge.
