Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

'Traffic still heading for bridge' after it was closed for three months

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:09, 01 September 2020
 | Updated: 12:11, 01 September 2020

Barrowby Road railway bridge was closed today for three months for repair work, but it has been reported that traffic, including large lorries, are still heading towards the bridge.

A resident of Barrowby Road says drivers are only being warned about the closure by signage opposite Winchester Road which is too late because they are having to make three-point turns as they approach the bridge.

The resident says signs need to be located at the Barrowby Gate roundabout so traffic can be diverted away from the bridge.

Read more
GranthamTraffic and TravelTransport

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE