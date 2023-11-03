Lines have reopened following a major disruption between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.

Following damage to overhead wires between Peterborough and Huntingdon last night, lines have reopened.

Disruption is still expected until the end of the day.

Grantham Station. Photo: Google Streetview

The routes affected include:

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Great Northern between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Sunderland / Harrogate / Hull / Skipton / Bradford Forster Square / Leeds / Lincoln Central and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Thameslink between Peterborough and Horsham

Passengers are advised to check their journeys.