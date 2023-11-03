Trains to be affected through Grantham after major disruption between Peterborough and London Kings Cross
Lines have reopened following a major disruption between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.
Following damage to overhead wires between Peterborough and Huntingdon last night, lines have reopened.
Disruption is still expected until the end of the day.
The routes affected include:
Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
Great Northern between Peterborough and London Kings Cross
Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross
LNER between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Sunderland / Harrogate / Hull / Skipton / Bradford Forster Square / Leeds / Lincoln Central and London Kings Cross
Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
Thameslink between Peterborough and Horsham
Passengers are advised to check their journeys.