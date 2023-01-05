A train operating company has marked 100 years of overseeing trains on the East Coast Mainline.

London North Eastern Railway is celebrating its centenary year in 2023.

Having been in business since 1923, LNER has overseen trains on the East Coast Mainline from London King's Cross all the way up to Scotland and operates Grantham station.

An LNER spokesperson said: "For a century, we have connected the capital city of England with the far-stretching corners of Scotland and we are globally renowned for delivering high-speed rail services in style and comfort to beautiful destinations.

"Throughout 2023 we will celebrate 100 years since LNER came into existence in 1923 following the Railway Act of 1921.

"The centenary will be marked with a year full of celebrations where we will recognise the achievements of the past as well as the potential for the future."

LNER is marking its 100 year anniversary. (54417712)

On January 1, 1923, the LNER formed through the merger of six major and 27 smaller railway companies following the Railways Act of 1921.

On May 1, 1928, the Flying Scotsman train completed its first non-stop run between London and Edinburgh.