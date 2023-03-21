Police received a call about a suspected body in a field – but it turned out not to be what they expected.

Lincolnshire Police received a 999 call yesterday (Monday) from a passenger on a high-speed train about a possible sighting of an ill or dead person in a field near Swayfield.

Police officers, including a drone pilot from Boston, searched the area – and it turned out to be a scarecrow.

Lincolnshire Police discovered a scarecrow 'asleep on the job' in a field near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (63103763)

In a tweet posted by the Lincolnshire Police rural crime action team, the force said: "A well meaning call from a high speed train passenger (we are surprised too) of a possible, ill or even dead person in a field near Swayfield.

"Several officers including a drone pilot from Boston rushed to the fields in the locality to carry out a search.

"However it was one of our finest, a real life farming special constable, who found the tragic scarecrow just asleep on the job.

"Uprighted and given some bird scaring tips along with some jolly good words of advice, he was allowed to get back to work. #Joblikenoother #RCAT"