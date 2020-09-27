Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Train passengers evacuated near Grantham station after fire breaks out

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:54, 27 September 2020
 | Updated: 10:00, 27 September 2020

Passengers on a train near Grantham railway station had to be evacuated last night after a fire broke out.

Fire crews were called the incident around 7pm.

The crews used a dry powder extinguisher, water backpack and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Lincolnshire fire crews attended a train fire at Grantham station last night. (42430468)
Lincolnshire fire crews attended a train fire at Grantham station last night. (42430468)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said all passengers were safely evacuated from the train to the railway station.

The fire was quickly found and prevented from spreading.

National Rail said trains had been delayed for up to 15 minutes and some services may have been prevented from stopping at the station. It said services were back to normal by 9pm.

FireGrantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE