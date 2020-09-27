Passengers on a train near Grantham railway station had to be evacuated last night after a fire broke out.

Fire crews were called the incident around 7pm.

The crews used a dry powder extinguisher, water backpack and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Lincolnshire fire crews attended a train fire at Grantham station last night. (42430468)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said all passengers were safely evacuated from the train to the railway station.

The fire was quickly found and prevented from spreading.

National Rail said trains had been delayed for up to 15 minutes and some services may have been prevented from stopping at the station. It said services were back to normal by 9pm.