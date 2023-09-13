Service has been suspended on a train line after a lorry hit a level crossing.

Traffic is now affected both ways on Normanton Lane, north of Bottesford, with the road partially blocked.

Traffic is reported as currently coping well but drivers should be aware that the affected area stretches from Spire View to Palmer Avenue.

Police at the scene of the RTC, which has reportedly been cleared. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

East Midlands Railway confirmed that the train line has been suspended.