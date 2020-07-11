Train services back to normal after train 'hit an obstruction' near Grantham
Published: 18:14, 11 July 2020
| Updated: 18:15, 11 July 2020
Train services are back to normal on the East Coast Main Line after a train "hit an obstruction" near Grantham earlier this afternoon.
There were delays from lunch-time and some services cancelled after the incident.
What the object was has not been confirmed.
