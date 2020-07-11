Home   News   Article

Train services back to normal after train 'hit an obstruction' near Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
Published: 18:14, 11 July 2020
 | Updated: 18:15, 11 July 2020

Train services are back to normal on the East Coast Main Line after a train "hit an obstruction" near Grantham earlier this afternoon.

There were delays from lunch-time and some services cancelled after the incident.

What the object was has not been confirmed.

