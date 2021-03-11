Grantham rail services will face disruption following an incident at Newark Northgate station.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Newark Northgate Station.

To allow them to work safely, all lines into the station are currently blocked, which is affecting London King's Cross to Edinburgh services.

Newark Northgate Train Station (45060340)

Trains are currently unable to run through Northgate Station so trains may be cancelled and journey times extended by at least 90 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 4pm.

London North Eastern Railway have asked passengers to check their website for updates before travelling.