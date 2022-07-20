Trains continue to be cancelled and disrupted through Grantham today due to the heat.

LNER has announced that urgent repairs need to take place between London King's Cross and Peterborough today (July 20), meaning no trains will be operating south of Peterborough until at least 12pm, which affects trains going through Grantham.

After the UK recorded its highest ever temperatures yesterday (July 19), a fire near the railway to the south of Peterborough has caused significant damage to signalling equipment.

LNER Azuma on Lincolnshire Fens (55050998)

Network Rail is working to fix this as quickly as possible, but it means disruption will continue throughout the day.

There are a number of reports of damage to tracks, signalling equipment and overhead lines across the UK railways.

To see if your journey has been affected, go to the LNER website here.

Tickets that have been cancelled today are valid on LNER train journeys on Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22.